Portion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.00 (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $568,407.25 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,448.62 or 1.00042920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00082757 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.