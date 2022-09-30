Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 3.6%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.77. 10,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,335,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Poshmark Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

