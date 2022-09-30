PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $384,699.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $384,699.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00779357 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000373 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 114,949,227 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

