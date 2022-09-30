Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a growth of 457.7% from the August 31st total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

POW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 100,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Powered Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Powered Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,338,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 551,572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 933,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Powered Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 779,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Powered Brands by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

