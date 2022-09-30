Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $50.91

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.91, but opened at $49.40. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $9,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

