Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 0.5%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)'s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). Approximately 16,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 318,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £166.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,172.22.

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,199 ($20,781.78). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,877,682.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

