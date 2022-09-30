Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $272.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $268.84 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

