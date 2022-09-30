Private Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.7 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,245. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

