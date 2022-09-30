Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,220. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.