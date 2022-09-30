Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $9,578,443.98 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $9,578,443.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,693.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Parth Mehrotra sold 122,783 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $4,584,717.22.

On Monday, September 19th, Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $948,276.70.

On Friday, July 8th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $435,919.05.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,197,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $34.18 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

