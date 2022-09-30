Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.3 %

PDEX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

