PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.59

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 2068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $824.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PROG during the first quarter worth $20,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PROG by 1,581.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 435,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PROG by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

