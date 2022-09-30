Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.06-1.10 EPS.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 304.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

