Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $127.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $133.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.73 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

