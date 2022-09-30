Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.
About Property Solutions Acquisition
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
