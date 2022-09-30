ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.
