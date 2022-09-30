PureFi Protocol (UFI) Price Tops $0.0092

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $365,300.50 and $70,914.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004630 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045879 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.01631197 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035407 BTC.
About PureFi Protocol
UFI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,673,459 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
