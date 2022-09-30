PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,953. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

