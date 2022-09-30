QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 298,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 100,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

