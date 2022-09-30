Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $141.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.