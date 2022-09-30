Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $141.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
