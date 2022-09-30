Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 3.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $57,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.63. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average is $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

