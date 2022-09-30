QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

