Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.35

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.35 and traded as low as C$25.34. Quebecor shares last traded at C$25.34, with a volume of 409 shares.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

