RA International Group (LON:RAI) Shares Down 7%

Shares of RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.06 ($0.23). 166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

RA International Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip Haydn-Slater sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total value of £21,000 ($25,374.58).

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

