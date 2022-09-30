Raiden Network Token Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00088677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.