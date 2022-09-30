Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

