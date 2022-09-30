RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.