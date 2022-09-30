Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,973,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,489,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 1,841,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,285. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

