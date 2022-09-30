Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,085.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.25. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

