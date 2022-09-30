Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.63. 4,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

