Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.63. 4,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

