Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.