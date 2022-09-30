Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s current price.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $684.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.