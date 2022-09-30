Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Down 3.4%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.20 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.68). 6,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.71).

Redx Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £190.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.31.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

