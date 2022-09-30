Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.