Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up 2.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

