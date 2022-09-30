Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle stock opened at $265.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

