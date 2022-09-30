Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 9.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after buying an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,533,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.