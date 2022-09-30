Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $59.39.

