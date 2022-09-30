RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 595,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,766. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

