Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.67

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.67 ($26.19) and traded as high as €28.65 ($29.23). Renault shares last traded at €28.04 ($28.61), with a volume of 1,223,206 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.75.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

