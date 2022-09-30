Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

RCII stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 155.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

