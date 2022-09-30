Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 25172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

