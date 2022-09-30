Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.92

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.92 and traded as low as C$36.08. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 66,589 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

