Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Shares of RAD traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,890,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,922. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

