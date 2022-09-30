Ritocoin Reaches Market Cap of $67,090.23 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $67,090.23 and $6.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,722,110,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,724,790 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org.
