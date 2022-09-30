Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 210,409 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

RHI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,408. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

