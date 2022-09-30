Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.