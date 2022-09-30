ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

