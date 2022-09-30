Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of RCKTF stock traded down 0.10 on Thursday, reaching 1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.45. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of 1.65 and a 1 year high of 7.53.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

